Decatur to purchase Boys & Girls Club in Oakhurst

“It wasn’t that our numbers [at the Jones Club] were down,” Guitton said this week, “but we were having to go further and further out to get kids. Right now, we have a board committee searching to find a [new] location in DeKalb, probably somewhere in South DeKalb.”

Several years ago Decatur had negotiated the rights to make an offer on the Jones Club prior to its getting put on the market, or a right of first refusal.

The purchase price, with closing set for Nov. 30, is $4,940,000 or about $915,000 per acre. This appears something of deal considering that several local realtors have valued commercial real estate within Decatur between $1.5 million to $2 million, although a portion of the Boys and Girls club property is flood plain.

“We will be refinancing old bonds,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said this week. “In other words, we will borrow and pay [the $4.9 million to] the Boys and Girls, and the interest we pay back on the loan should be minimal. I don’t know how much it will be right now, but there won’t be an impact on the taxpayer.”

The Legacy Park purchase did increase taxes, with the 2017 millage rate of 13.49 mills jumping to 13.62 mills in 2018, an increase of 0.13 mills, or $27 on a $500,000 home. In 2019 it jumped further to 13.92 mills, an increase of 0.30 mills, or $64 on a $500,000 home.

The Jones purchase includes everything on the property, but it doesn’t include operating and maintenance costs, which may prove considerable. Arnold said she might have a better idea of those costs when the city executes its first property inspection on Friday (Sept. 25).

The Club’s official statement released in late July points out, “The facility is also in need of significant updates.” Guitton, however, said she couldn’t speculate on those renovations because, “We didn’t go out and get an estimate.”

Long-term use for the site, along with a possible name change, will emerge from a citywide Facilities and Greenspace master planning process scheduled for 2021.