Decatur commission approves mixed use development alongside East Decatur Station

A new street, Freeman Street, will run behind the project connecting Sams to New. But in future developments it will tie in further with a very old section of Freeman that runs off South Columbia Drive and dead ends.

“We’re also going to use a European street design with a narrow roadway or alley that connects New Street to Freeman,” Silverman told the AJC. “It’s designed to slow traffic down and it’ll be mostly one way where you can enter the deck off that alley.”

East Decatur has long been the city’s most underdeveloped corridor, a semi-industrial area for decades where parts have eroded into crumbling structures and weed-strewn parking lots. The city officially codified its vision for the sector with its 2002 Decatur-Avondale MARTA Liveable Cities Initiative.

But East Decatur Station, completed in the early 2000s, was the area’s only major development until Cortland East Decatur opened two years ago. Once it begins the new project’s buildout is expected to take two years.

The 2018 rezoning included a swath of properties bordered by Commerce/South Columbia to the west and Talley Street to the east and also including jagged portions of the city’s eastern-most boundaries.

Given recent projections by City Schools of Decatur, based on data over the last four years two- and three-bedroom apartments average .5 students each (one-beds and studios generally don’t produce school-age children). Based on the new development’s 166 two-beds and 31 three-beds, this would come to roughly 98 students.