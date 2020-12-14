X

Decatur awards $300,000 worth of grants to 15 non profits

Longtime Decatur Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon oversaw the emergency grant program that recently awarded $300,000 to 15 city of Decatur nonprofits. Courtesy City of Decatur
DeKalb County
By Bill Banks, For the AJC

Decatur’s commission approved awarding $300,000 in grants to 15 non-profit businesses within city limits, paying out anywhere from $2,830 to $25,000 each. The money is culled from the $2.91 million that’s Decatur’s portion of the federal government’s CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, with $1.2 million going towards an emergency grant program for small businesses and nonprofits.

A total 31 applications were submitted with 22 meeting the minimum requirements. Since the money applied for was nearly $200,000 over what was available, the final 15 non-profits were selected by a blind lottery. To qualify each non-profit needed one to 30 full-time equivalent employees.

According to Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon, who oversees the program, the funds will get disbursed Dec. 18 and recipients must spend their money by March 31, 2021.

Another $400,000 in CARES funds will go towards a new round of grants for small businesses with one to 50 full-time staffers, also with a $25,000 cap per company. Recipients should get notified next week. Again, if the small business grant program is oversubscribed—that is, if application requests total more than $400,000—a blind lottery will determine the recipients.

In May, 28 small businesses initially received loans from the city’s Downtown Development Authority. But with release of the CARES funds in October, the city commission approved $500,000 going to those 28, thus transforming their loans into grants for expenses incurred due to the effects of COVID-19.

The 15 non-profits receiving grants:

Phoenix School - Revenue supplement to help recover from loss of 2020 summer program, $25,000

Decatur Makers - Payroll and stipend support, $25,000

L’ Arche Atlanta - Payroll and technology support; training services for clients, $25,000

Global Growers Network - Payroll support, supplies, $25,000

First Christian Church of Decatur - Payroll and program support, $25,000

Decatur Book Festival - Reimbursement for payroll, business expenses, $20,904

DeKalb Rape Crisis Center - Payroll support, technology, $16,000

DeKalb History Center - Payroll support, $25,000

Global Village Project - Payroll and educational program support, $25,000

Academe of the Oaks - Technology for online learning, PPE, $23,266

Beacon of Hope Women’s Center - Medical and health education supplies, PPE, $6,000

Threshold Community Program - Technology to provide for online learning, financial aid, fundraising, $25,000

Oakhurst Recovery Program - Counseling fees, supplies, training, $25,000

Citizen Advocacy of Atlanta & DeKalb - Payroll support, office supplies, training, $6,000

All Walks of Life - Technology and program support, $2,830

