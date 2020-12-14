Decatur awards $300,000 worth of grants to 15 non profits

A total 31 applications were submitted with 22 meeting the minimum requirements. Since the money applied for was nearly $200,000 over what was available, the final 15 non-profits were selected by a blind lottery. To qualify each non-profit needed one to 30 full-time equivalent employees.

According to Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon, who oversees the program, the funds will get disbursed Dec. 18 and recipients must spend their money by March 31, 2021.