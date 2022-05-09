BreakingNews
Decatur architecture tour is May 10

Decatur Architecture Walking Tours are scheduled for May 10, June 7 and July 12. (Courtesy of DeKalb History Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

A Decatur Architecture Walking Tour will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 10 and more dates in June and July.

After securing your online ticket, the tour will start from the DeKalb History Center, lobby of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

The one-mile, outdoor walking tour will explore the floor plans, house types and architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems and hidden treasures, spanning from 1830 to 1965.

Designed for both history lovers and architecture buffs, each stop will be followed by a detailed account of the interior design, architectural elements and associated history.

View residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

Tours are rain or shine unless there is severe inclement weather.

For $5 to $12.50, tickets are required at bit.ly/3MHW8PX.

Upcoming tour dates include 7-8:30 p.m. June 7 (with the Atlanta Preservation Center) and 7-8:30 p.m. July 12.

For questions, contact Marissa at 404-373-1088 ext. 1003, howard@DeKalbHistory.org or DeKalbHistory.org/programs/Decatur-architecture-walking-tour.

