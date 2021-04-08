Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve urges patrons to use designated parking areas

When visiting the Davidson- Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, located at 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, patrons are encouraged to “Leave No Trace” during trips to the nature preserve by treading lightly and staying on the bare granite.

The trails are an important part of the community and well-designed to create a family friendly environment for thousands of joggers, walkers, bikers, and skaters from all walks of life to escape the roads and hit the trails for travel and recreation.