Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve urges patrons to use designated parking areas

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs and the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance encourage visitors to enjoy the springtime at the Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve and to park in additional designated areas, according to a press release.
When visiting the Davidson- Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, located at 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, patrons are encouraged to “Leave No Trace” during trips to the nature preserve by treading lightly and staying on the bare granite.
The trails are an important part of the community and well-designed to create a family friendly environment for thousands of joggers, walkers, bikers, and skaters from all walks of life to escape the roads and hit the trails for travel and recreation.
Patrons can park at the following least crowded trailhead locations below:
- Stonecrest Library: 3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest
- Polebridge Trailhead: 6262 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest
- Lorraine Trailhead: 3465 Hwy 138 SE, Stockbridge
- Monastery of the Holy Spirit: 2625 Hwy 212 SW, Conyers
Information: www.arabiaalliance.org/field-notes/best-bike-trails-at-arabia-mountain-in-georgia, contact LaShanda Davis, Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.