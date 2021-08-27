Court: Wrongful death lawsuit against DeKalb officer can proceed

Benton next asked Robinson if he had any identification, but Robinson said he did not. When Benton asked an officer to run Robinson’s name in the Police Department’s system, Robinson took off with Benton on his heels.

In pretrial testimony, Benton said he fired his Taser at Robinson while Robinson was still on the ground. After that, Robinson climbed up a fence and scaled the wall, where he lost his balance and toppled over, Benton said.

But 11th Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, who wrote the opinion, cited “substantial evidence” to the contrary.

One eyewitness testified that she heard a “pop” when Robinson was on top of the wall, Brasher noted. Yet another said he saw Robinson “stiffen up (like) he went into shock” before falling off the wall.

Also, part of a cartridge from Benton’s Taser was found on the other side of the wall from where Benton said he’d been standing. This suggests the Taser had been fired upwards and over the wall, Brasher said.

Caption On Nov. 6, 2019, then-President Donald Trump nominated U.S. District Judge Andrew Brasher of Montgomery, Alabama, to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

If this is what happened, Brasher wrote, “We have little trouble in concluding this use of force was excessive. … Tasing a person who is at an elevated height may come with a substantial risk of serious bodily harm or death.”

Brasher noted there was nothing in the record of the case that showed Robinson was dangerous or posed a threat. There also was no explanation as to why Robinson, who had traces of marijuana in his system but no drugs in his possession, ran away from the traffic stop when he did, the judge said.