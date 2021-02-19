City of Tucker launches youth baseball league

The city of Tucker opened registration last month for its inaugural youth baseball season. The league, to be run by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with The Baseball Foundry, will be open to boys and girls ages five to 12 and will be played at Tucker’s recently refurbished Kelley Cofer Park and Fitzgerald Park baseball fields, according to a press release.
“With our fields looking great and baseball being more socially distant than just about any other sport, what better time to open our Tucker Baseball League?” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson. “I’ve seen baseball really flourish in other Parks and Rec operations and I know it can – and will – be successful here.”
Teams are led by paid coaches and not parents. To ensure that players are assessed and coached in an unbiased manner, the City of Tucker has partnered with The Baseball Foundry to provide coaches, create practice and game schedules, and to manage the instructional program for all players.
Registration is open through March 15. The league will begin play in March, with the nine-week season wrapping up in May.
Parents can sign their young sluggers up online at https://www.baseballfoundry.com/cot/.
Questions? Contact The Baseball Foundry, 2026 B Weems Road, Tucker in the Lavista Business Park, off of LaVista Road, just inside 285; 470-299-8017 or info@dev1sports.com.