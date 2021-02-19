City of Tucker launches youth baseball league

“With our fields looking great and baseball being more socially distant than just about any other sport, what better time to open our Tucker Baseball League?” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson. “I’ve seen baseball really flourish in other Parks and Rec operations and I know it can – and will – be successful here.”

Teams are led by paid coaches and not parents. To ensure that players are assessed and coached in an unbiased manner, the City of Tucker has partnered with The Baseball Foundry to provide coaches, create practice and game schedules, and to manage the instructional program for all players.