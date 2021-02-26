Chamblee to hold zoning public hearing

Those who would like to speak in favor or in opposition to zoning matters, public comment will be available one of two ways: using the hand raise button in Zoom or by emailing publiccomment@chambleega.gov from 5 p.m. on March 10 until 5 p.m. on March 11.

Emailed comments must include: the agenda item (in the subject line), your first and last name, address and comment. Emailed comments will be read into the record by city staff so long as there is time remaining for public comment.