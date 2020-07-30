Chamblee hosts summer drive-in concert

The Chamblee Summer Concert Series has been re-imagined and transformed into a drive-in experience during this critical time of social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to pack a car, buckle up the family and enjoy the experience of live music from their own personal tailgating zone.

Vertical Horizon will headline. The group was founded in the early 1990s, but it was seven years before lead singer Matt Scannell’s songs became the radio hits that brought the popular grass roots band to national attention. Vertical Horizon released three albums independently (There and Back Again, Running on Ice and Live Stages) and toured extensively before signing with RCA Records in 1998. In 1999, they released their breakout album, Everything You Want, which sold more than two million copies.