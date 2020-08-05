Chamblee cancels drive-in concert

The City of Chamblee is cancelling the Drive-In Concert featuring Vertical Horizon and the Sun Dogs on Friday, August 7 at Plaza Fiesta, according to a press release. “We thank our patrons for their interest in Chamblee’s Summer Concert Series and support of its new format, and we are deeply saddened by any inconvenience this may have caused,” said officials in a written statement.
All guests who reserved tickets will be contacted. During the coming weeks, the city said it will explore other ways to engage the community.
Event updates: www.chambleerocks.net
City of Chamblee information: www.chambleega.gov or 770-986-5010.