Budweiser Clydesdales join Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party ‘Heroes Parade’

While most parades celebrate a victory in sports or in war, the Brookhaven ‘Heroes Parade’ will serve as a way to honor those who served and continue to serve on the frontlines of the pandemic,” said Mayor John Ernst. “It also serves as a ‘thank you’ to those who have made getting the COVID-19 vaccine possible so that we can come together. This vaccine is our best way out of the pandemic, and we need to recognize that.”
Festival sponsor Eagle Rock Distributing is bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to town to support both the community and the first responders that the parade will honor.
The parade starts at noon and travels from Apple Valley Road to Dresden Drive down to J. Christopher’s and back. It features Brookhaven Police, Grady EMS, Brookhaven and DeKalb Fire personnel, MARTA Police, a MARTA bus operator, a respiratory therapist and physician assistant with COVID Care, a local restaurant representative, and local teachers.
The block party takes place Friday, July 30, from 3 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from noon to 11 p.m. at the Brookhaven MARTA Station parking lot and along Dresden Drive and Apple Valley Road.
The City of Brookhaven partnered with Live Nation to secure concert headliners Collective Soul and The Revivalists. Other music acts include Rick Springfield, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, The Amy Ray Band, Baylee Littrell, Hunter Callahan, Saleka, and Revel in Romance. Popular attractions from the annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, such as the Kidz Zone and Food Trucks, will be on hand as well.
No parking is available onsite, and attendees are encouraged to use MARTA, the local shuttle service for residents, or rideshare.
Information: www.BrookCherryFest.org, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BrookCherryFest.