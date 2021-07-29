Budweiser Clydesdales join Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party ‘Heroes Parade’

Festival sponsor Eagle Rock Distributing is bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to town to support both the community and the first responders that the parade will honor.

The parade starts at noon and travels from Apple Valley Road to Dresden Drive down to J. Christopher’s and back. It features Brookhaven Police, Grady EMS, Brookhaven and DeKalb Fire personnel, MARTA Police, a MARTA bus operator, a respiratory therapist and physician assistant with COVID Care, a local restaurant representative, and local teachers.