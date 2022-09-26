Brookhaven names next police chief

Brookhaven has chosen a familiar face as its next — and only second-ever — police chief.
Deputy Chief Brandon Gurley will be promoted later this week to serve as the leader of the department that serves DeKalb County’s second most populous city.
He’ll replace Gary Yandura, who had been chief since the city was formed nearly a decade ago.
“I am humbled and honored to serve Brookhaven as police chief,” Gurley said in a new release. “I will be continuing the tradition of Brookhaven Police to fulfill our mission of enhancing the quality of life for all within our community by providing professional, high quality, and effective police services in partnership with the community.”
Gurley, who has worked in law enforcement since 1999, also joined Brookhaven PD shortly after the city was founded. He took command of the agency’s patrol division in 2016 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2019.
Gurley will be formally promoted during a Friday morning ceremony.
Officials said Yandura will serve in an advisory “chief emeritus” role until his retirement in January.
“The police department is one of the City’s most critical and highly visible services and Gary Yandura has established a universally recognized and respected Police Department,” City Manager Christian Sigman said. “As with any organization, a methodical and deliberate transition of leadership is extremely important.”
