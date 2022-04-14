Brookhaven man ordered to pay $17K, serve probation over extortion scheme

Despite the guilty plea, Harrison continued to tell the victim that the charges would be dismissed if the person paid more money, the FBI said. Two months later, the victim gave Harrison $3,000 in cash during a recorded meeting in exchange for a guarantee that the case would be dismissed. The incident led to Harrison’s arrest.

“Harrison allegedly promised a favorable outcome in the victim’s federal case when instead it was just a scam,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a prior news release. “If a member of the public is asked to pay a bribe, don’t pay it and call the FBI immediately.”

Harrison, who was 33 years old when he was arrested, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud, but five of the counts were dismissed as part of his guilty plea. He was sentenced last Thursday.