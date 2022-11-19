BreakingNews
Georgia election audit finds close match in hand and machine counts
ajc logo
X

‘Breakfast with Santa’ and Glenn Burns is Dec. 10

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

“Breakfast with Santa” will be back in person - this time with retiring WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to benefit the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).

The fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.

Proceeds will support FODAC’s Pediatric Home Medical Equipment Program.

The family breakfast will be accompanied by musical entertainment, and children will have a chance to meet Santa and receive a toy.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children ages 5 and younger at fodac.org/SantaTickets.

Donations can be made at the same link.

Based in Tucker, the nonprofit collects donations of medical equipment and supplies to repair, clean and match to people with injuries or disabilities, who are having trouble accessing this equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds.

For more information, visit facebook.com/fodac or fodac.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

High school football state playoff scoreboard18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves sign Mike Soroka to one-year deal as deadline to tender contracts passes
12h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

DeKalb County hosting pre-Thanksgiving food giveaway
Hamilton Rec Center hosts children’s event on Nov. 18
DeKalb’s New Birth, partners to give away 2,000 turkeys on Thursday
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
18h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
23h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top