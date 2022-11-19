‘Breakfast with Santa’ and Glenn Burns is Dec. 10

“Breakfast with Santa” will be back in person - this time with retiring WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns to benefit the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).
The fundraiser will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.
Proceeds will support FODAC’s Pediatric Home Medical Equipment Program.
The family breakfast will be accompanied by musical entertainment, and children will have a chance to meet Santa and receive a toy.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children ages 5 and younger at fodac.org/SantaTickets.
Donations can be made at the same link.
Based in Tucker, the nonprofit collects donations of medical equipment and supplies to repair, clean and match to people with injuries or disabilities, who are having trouble accessing this equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds.
For more information, visit facebook.com/fodac or fodac.org.
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton