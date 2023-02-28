Avondale Estates wins 2 Tree City awards

In addition to recognition of Avondale Estates as a Tree City USA for the 39th year in a row, the city was awarded a Growth Award for the second consecutive year.
The Tree City USA Growth Award is presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement during the calendar year.
Learn more at AvondaleEstates.org or about the Tree City USA Growth Award at bit.ly/3YZuSCO.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER
The Latest