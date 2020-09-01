Avondale Estates wants to hear from residents about stormwater issues

The city of Avondale Estates recently hired the team of Brown and Caldwell and Lowe Engineers to lead the City’s stormwater master plan, according to a press release.
This plan will provide recommendations for future capital improvements to ensure that the City has a safe, effective, and operational stormwater system.
The city wants to hear from residents about where you see flooding or potential drainage issue. To report what you see and know about stormwater issues in the City, text STORMWATER to 404-528-2886 and follow the prompts.
Stormwater issues can also be reported online at www.AvondaleEstates.org/Stormwater.
There will also be a discussion with the professional engineers about the details and steps for the ongoing stormwater master plan process. The virtual event takes place 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
Attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87410657100 or by phone (audio only) at: 301-715-8592 ID: 874 1065 7100.