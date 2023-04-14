Avondale Estates promotes Earth Day on April 22

Avondale Estates city officials are planning an Earth Day Celebration on April 22.
Among the participating organizations are Avondale ACTion and the Avon Garden Club.
Here is the schedule:
- 9 a.m. to noon: electronics recycling at the Town Green.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Eco-Garden Tour by the Avon Garden Club. On this self-guided tour, learn about safe gardening and earth-friendly practices.
- 2-5 p.m.: Hear from environmental experts on home energy efficiency, native plants, green landscaping and pedestrian/bicycle options. Meet green vendors and representatives from local organizations, and children can enjoy activities at the Town Green.
- 5-8 p.m.: At the Earth Day Concert, hear the opener Blue Gravy and the Packway Handle Band. Food and beverage vendors will provide items for purchase.
For more information, call 404-294-5400, email epowell@AvondaleEstates.org or go to AvondaleEstates.org.
