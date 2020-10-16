Avondale Estates hosts Halloween house decoration contest

Each year the streets of Avondale Estates get a little spookier as neighbors compete for the Halloween Spirit Awards. Winners in the categories of spookiest, most creative, children’s appeal, and business are announced and a yard sign is prominently displayed for the decorators' efforts.
Rather than a carload of anonymous judges deliberating over use of lighting, sound effects, and visual appeal, there’s a new twist to that aspect of the contest.
This year city officials are asking residents and visitors to vote online for their picks during late October. This is the first time residents will be the judges.
Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes and snap a pic of the “spooktacular” design. Choose a category and upload the photo to an online form along with the name(s) (business name will work too), and address so that everyone can vote for the winners.
Entries must be received by noon Oct. 23.
Online voting will begin 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 and end Oct. 28. Winners will be announced the morning of Oct. 29.
Information: www.avondaleestates.org/2253/Halloween-in-Avondale-Estates