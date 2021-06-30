Avondale Estates drops parade from Fourth of July festivities

The city of Avondale Estates announced this week that the annual Fourth of July parade will not take place. Other festivities planned for the holiday are still set.
“I want to thank all of our residents who volunteered to help plan a community-led parade. For a variety of reasons, we concluded that we simply didn’t have enough time or participation to pull together a parade that would meet our expectations,” said Mayor Jonathan Elmore in a statement. “Sadly, we are making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade. We look forward to next year when we have more time to plan and implement this beloved event.”
He went on to add, “While this is certainly disappointing news to deliver, I hope you will join us at Lake Avondale for fireworks, music, and food on the evening of July 4th.”
As is standard, fireworks will be the highlight of the holiday on July 4 at Lake Avondale. In addition, scouts from Troop 6 will be hosting the Hot Dog Sale at the fireworks by the lake this year with hot dogs, sodas, and chips available around 6:30 p.m. near the gazebo. This is the troop’s only fundraiser and they are honored to be the only vendor for the Avondale fireworks.
This year’s t-shirts and yard signs are still available. Purchase yours at City Hall (during regular business hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) - $15 for shirts and $25 for yard signs. Personal sponsorships will be available at $50 with sponsors receiving two t-shirts, and one yard sign with acknowledgement in a future publication.
Spectators marking their location for the 4th of July activities at Lake Avondale are asked to please not use tarps or sheets. Within a matter of hours, tarps and sheets will kill the grass because of the sun and heat. Please do not mark a location before Sunday, July 4.
Information: avondaleestates.org