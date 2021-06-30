Avondale Estates drops parade from Fourth of July festivities

“I want to thank all of our residents who volunteered to help plan a community-led parade. For a variety of reasons, we concluded that we simply didn’t have enough time or participation to pull together a parade that would meet our expectations,” said Mayor Jonathan Elmore in a statement. “Sadly, we are making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade. We look forward to next year when we have more time to plan and implement this beloved event.”

He went on to add, “While this is certainly disappointing news to deliver, I hope you will join us at Lake Avondale for fireworks, music, and food on the evening of July 4th.”