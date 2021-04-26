Avondale Estates City Hall to reopen to public May 3

It is requested that all visitors maintain social distancing guidelines and wear masks in accordance with CDC guidelines. Most functions and services that are available at City Hall are also available online, including building permit applications and service requests.

Additionally, this means a return to backyard garbage pickup starting May 3. All garbage should be bagged and placed in containers no later than 7 a.m. to ensure collection stays on schedule. Large or bulky items, excluding building materials and hazardous waste items, are eligible for pick up through the special pickup program.