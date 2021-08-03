Avondale Estates celebrates diversity with ‘Jubilee Stroll’ this weekend

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice announced a “Unity in Diversity” celebration that will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7 in Avondale Estates as a rescheduled Juneteenth celebration, according to a press release.
Commissioner Lionel Laratte will welcome visitors. The outdoor event will include live music by Dia Scott, the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, students and alumni of DeKalb School of the Arts, and drumming. Entertainment will be located outdoors at the restaurant My Parent’s Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road.
There will be a Kiddie Korner in front of Banjo Coffee and the Beer Growler. It will provide storytelling, coloring, a drum making activity, meeting Laratte, and education about Juneteenth. An 18-month wall calendar of art from the winners of the AARJ’s Black History Month art contest will also be available.
Many local businesses are sponsoring the event including 1 Shot Wellness, Avondale Pizza Cafe, Banjo Coffee, the Beer Growler, Edwin Jarvis, Kafenio, My Fair Sweets, My Parent’s Basement, Rising Son, Savage Pizza, and Southern Sweets Bakery. Organizers encourage support of those sponsors as well as all of the BIPOC owned businesses in Avondale Estates.
The BIPOC owned businesses in Avondale Estates include: 1 Shot Wellness, Allstate, Avondale Pharmacy, Avondale Therapeutic Massage, Arepa Mia, Edwin Jarvis, Eclectic Hair Studio, Feather Nail Bar, Hemp Haven ATL, My Fair Sweets, Jac Liquor, the Lost Druid, Puff, Purple Corkscrew, P’s in the Pod, Savage Pizza, Stitch & Sew, Subway and Vietvana. At the weekly AE farmer’s market, attendees can shop Atlanta Harvest and Marlee’s Street Eats.
Send details about any other BIPOC owned businesses to LisaAARJ@gmail.com.
Information: https://www.aa-rj.org/.