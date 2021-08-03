Avondale Estates celebrates diversity with ‘Jubilee Stroll’ this weekend

Commissioner Lionel Laratte will welcome visitors. The outdoor event will include live music by Dia Scott, the Atlanta Resistance Revival Chorus, students and alumni of DeKalb School of the Arts, and drumming. Entertainment will be located outdoors at the restaurant My Parent’s Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road.

There will be a Kiddie Korner in front of Banjo Coffee and the Beer Growler. It will provide storytelling, coloring, a drum making activity, meeting Laratte, and education about Juneteenth. An 18-month wall calendar of art from the winners of the AARJ’s Black History Month art contest will also be available.