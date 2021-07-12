ajc logo
Avondale Estates Arboretum Board seeks donations for granite markers

The Avondale Estates Arboretum Board gives updates on granite markers. CONTRIBUTED
DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
41 minutes ago

Now that 30 granite markers identifying unique species and cultivars of trees have been placed, the City of Avondale Estates Arboretum Board is moving toward the next goal, according to a press release.

The board’s ultimate goal is to have 100 identified trees in in the neighborhood Arboretum. They are four-tenths of the way to raising funds to purchase the next 30 granite markers for the Avondale Estates Arboretum. The Arboretum Board’s partner, Avondale Estates Garden Club, has agreed to accept and keep an accounting of all donated funds.

If you wish to purchase a marker (they are $70 each), you have two payment options:

1. By Check: make your check payable to AEGC with a memo noting the donation is for the purchase of a granite tree marker for the Avondale Estates Arboretum. Mail your check to the Club’s treasurer, Peg Wyse, at 1 Lakeshore Plaza, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

2. By PayPal: Send a $72.64 PayPal payment (the extra $2.64 is to cover PayPal’s transaction fee) to AEGC using the address aegardenclub1932@gmail.com, and noting that the payment is for a granite tree marker for the Avondale Estates Arboretum.

The board thanks all the generous donors who have already contributed toward the creation of a unique Tree Museum in this Tree City.

