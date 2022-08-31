BreakingNews
14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
Avondale Estates adds police electric vehicles

Officers from the Avondale Estates Police Department are shown with the city's three new electric vehicles for its administrative fleet. (Courtesy of Jarid T. Ison of Ward Ford)

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

The Avondale Estates Police Department has added three new Mustang Mach-E vehicles to its administrative fleet.

“Coincidentally, I attended the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police conference in late July where electric vehicles were a hot topic,” Police Chief Harry Hess said.

“I was able to see the Mach-E in person and speak with other chiefs about EV options they’re considering. Obviously, the automobile industry - as well as police departments - are heading to alternative fuel options. It made me really comfortable with our choice,” he added.

In addition to replacing patrol cars, the Avondale Estates Police Department sought to add three cars to the fleet for department administrators.

The city has six hybrid patrol vehicles in the fleet and wanted to continue to add sustainable options while still being fiscally responsible, according to a Georgia Fleet statement at bit.ly/3wlmDFa.

Though hybrids were not an option due to lack of availability for the police interceptor vehicles, Hess said he was able to identify available Ford Mustang Mach-Es as all-electric vehicles that could fit administrators’ needs for the city’s police department.

The Mach-E has been used by police administrators in other police departments, including the city of Brookhaven.

After analyzing the anticipated savings on fuel and maintenance, the costs of the three electric vehicles - compared to internal combustion vehicles - was roughly the same over the vehicles’ life span, the department noted.

