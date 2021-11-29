Apply by Dec. 17 for DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market stops

DeKalb County Cooperative Extension is calling for applications for Fresh on DeK, the DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market, by Dec. 17.
Launched in May 2015, Fresh on DeK has raised awareness about the importance of fruit and vegetable consumption for healthy living by providing food demonstrations and fresh, affordable produce to DeKalb County residents.
Communities, businesses or organizations can apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop.
The proposed location must be able to provide a liaison to organize the site.
Each site also must have a street-level parking area that is highly visible - large enough to safely park a 60-foot bus and easy for customers to access and park without hazard.
The market bus visits areas around DeKalb each week, beginning in the spring and running 16 weeks.
To apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop, visit freshondek.com and click “Fresh on DeK Sites.”
Made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market is a program of DeKalb County Extension with support from the DeKalb County Board of Health.
For information regarding the application process or other UGA Extension programs, contact DeKalb County Extension at 404-298-4080, freshondek@dekalbcountyga.gov or freshondek.com.
About the Author