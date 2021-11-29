Apply by Dec. 17 for DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market stops

The market bus visits areas around DeKalb each week, beginning in the spring and running 16 weeks.

To apply to be a Fresh on DeK stop, visit freshondek.com and click “Fresh on DeK Sites.”

Made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the DeKalb Mobile Farmers Market is a program of DeKalb County Extension with support from the DeKalb County Board of Health.

For information regarding the application process or other UGA Extension programs, contact DeKalb County Extension at 404-298-4080, freshondek@dekalbcountyga.gov or freshondek.com.