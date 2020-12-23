Applications open for Dunwoody Small Business Relief Grant Fund

“We want to give small businesses time to become familiar with the criteria and gather necessary materials before opening the application process,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “Our goal is to provide as much support as possible in these unprecedented times.”

Grant funds can be used to reimburse the cost of rent, lease, or mortgage payments for real property used for business purposes for up to six months, from April through September 2020. To qualify, small businesses, with two to 50 employees, must be able to document financial hardship due to COVID-19.