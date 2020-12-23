Applications open for Dunwoody Small Business Relief Grant Fund

The website for the Dunwoody Small Business Relief Grant Fund is now live. According to a press release the application process began on Monday, Dec. 21. The grant program allows Dunwoody-based small businesses impacted by COVID-19 to request rent, lease or mortgage reimbursement with a maximum award of $30,000 for each applicant.
“We want to give small businesses time to become familiar with the criteria and gather necessary materials before opening the application process,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “Our goal is to provide as much support as possible in these unprecedented times.”
Grant funds can be used to reimburse the cost of rent, lease, or mortgage payments for real property used for business purposes for up to six months, from April through September 2020. To qualify, small businesses, with two to 50 employees, must be able to document financial hardship due to COVID-19.
Each business owner will be required to complete an on-line application. The business must be in good standing with the City and in operation for a minimum of one year prior to March 1, 2020. Funding is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This is the most important step we’ve taken so far in support of small businesses in Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We understand the significant struggles they have faced and hope this can provide some relief.”
This is the third program funded through Dunwoody’s portion of DeKalb County’s disbursement of funding through the CARES Act. In October, the Vulnerable Population Program provided $400,000 in grants to eight local not-for-profit organizations serving people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council has also approved $150,000 in CARES Act funding for the city’s Al Fresco Matching Grant Program, which provides grants to local businesses that want to begin or expand outdoor operations.
Information: https://dunwoodycares.com/