Adopt Book Buddies this summer

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of the summer reading program in DeKalb County for school-age children, teens and families.
They can share summer reading adventures with a book buddy.
Sea creature stuffed animals are available for adoption at every branch in DeKalb County while supplies last.
Email pictures of you and your Book Buddy reading together at SummerReading@DeKalbLibrary.org to have them posted on the library’s website on the children’s page.
This program is supported by the Dekalb Library Foundation.
For more information, visit DeKalbLibrary.org.
