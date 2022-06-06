ajc logo
Adopt Book Buddies this summer

Adopt book buddies and sea creature stuffed animals during this summer's "Oceans of Possibilities" for the DeKalb County reading program. (Courtesy of DeKalb Library)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

“Oceans of Possibilities” is the theme of the summer reading program in DeKalb County for school-age children, teens and families.

They can share summer reading adventures with a book buddy.

Sea creature stuffed animals are available for adoption at every branch in DeKalb County while supplies last.

Email pictures of you and your Book Buddy reading together at SummerReading@DeKalbLibrary.org to have them posted on the library’s website on the children’s page.

This program is supported by the Dekalb Library Foundation.

For more information, visit DeKalbLibrary.org.

