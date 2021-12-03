ajc logo
X

2 men get prison time for armed robberies in Brookhaven, Lithonia

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Two Decatur men received lengthy prison sentences for robbing cellphone stores at gunpoint.

Dontavious Matthews, 31, and Quentin Truley, 27, were convicted of an armed robbery in Brookhaven that took place in 2017, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Less than two weeks after that robbery, Truley was caught robbing another cellphone store near Lithonia.

On Dec. 17, 2017, both men entered the Brookhaven store, the release said. Truley pointed a gun at everyone inside, while Matthews ordered them to the ground. The store manager was forced to open a safe, and the two fled the scene with stolen cellphones. Authorities said the two men were seen on surveillance cameras and left fingerprints at the store.

Explore20 years in prison for man convicted in armed robbery of Carroll County AT&T store

Eleven days later, Truley and an unknown accomplice committed a similar armed robbery at a cellphone store in Lithonia. They held everyone at gunpoint, forced store employees to open a safe and ran away with stolen cellphones. However, the store manager slipped a tracker phone into the suspects’ loot, which led police to Truley. He was arrested after hiding in some bushes at a nearby apartment complex.

“Violent conduct like the armed robberies in this case will not be tolerated in our community,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the release. “The FBI is proud to work with our local law enforcement partners in helping to convict these offenders at the federal level, where they face stiffer penalties and no opportunity for parole.”

Matthew was convicted of one count of armed robbery and sentenced to nine years and four months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $19,000 in restitution.

ExploreNorth Georgia man gets 12-year prison sentence for violent robbery spree

Truley pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two firearm charges He received a prison sentence of 19 year and three months followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution.

Their cases were investigated by the FBI with assistance from police officers in Brookhaven and DeKalb.

About the Author

ajc.com

Zachary Hansen
Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, is The AJC's DeKalb County hyperlocal reporter. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Team Tucker’: Voters choose nonpartisan candidate to cap off election wave
19h ago
Longtime Atlanta City Council members ousted in runoffs
21h ago
Stage set for Stonecrest mayor to plead guilty in federal fraud case
21h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top