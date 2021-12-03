2 men get prison time for armed robberies in Brookhaven, Lithonia

Dontavious Matthews, 31, and Quentin Truley, 27, were convicted of an armed robbery in Brookhaven that took place in 2017, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Less than two weeks after that robbery, Truley was caught robbing another cellphone store near Lithonia.

On Dec. 17, 2017, both men entered the Brookhaven store, the release said. Truley pointed a gun at everyone inside, while Matthews ordered them to the ground. The store manager was forced to open a safe, and the two fled the scene with stolen cellphones. Authorities said the two men were seen on surveillance cameras and left fingerprints at the store.