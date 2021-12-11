ajc logo
Cumming Chinese bistro fails inspection

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
14 hours ago

A Chinese restaurant in Cumming posted a failing health score due to the kitchen staff’s lack of training and supervision to follow the food code.

For example, food was improperly stored, and employee drinks were on prep tables and shelves at Chopsticks China Bistro, 405 Peachtree Parkway. The facility also needs detailed cleaning, the inspector said.

Sinks for vegetables, meats and sushi were dirty. The ice machine had mold-like residue. The knives on the magnet rack were dirty. Food pans stored as clean were still dirty.

The oven hoods were dirty and dripping grease, and the equipment and floors underneath needed cleaning.

Among storage violations, raw scallops were on the vegetable prep sink, and in the walk-in cooler, the uncooked chicken was over raw pork, and raw sausage was above the cooked chicken.

Chopsticks China Bistro scored a 61/U on the Dec. 9 routine inspection, down from a 95/A earned in April. There will be a follow-up inspection.

