Creekside marks a Fulton first

“Many come to our main campus and are integrated into our full-time undergraduate classes, but there was a subgroup that couldn’t because of transportation,” he said. “So we also have classes at Creekside, and that arrangement eliminates that barrier.”

The pandemic has taken a bite out of the on-campus option since Clayton State has had to host courses fully online. But Creekside students have still been able to take introductory English courses, public speaking classes and electives for college credit.

And while being both high school students and college enrollees is challenging, Daughtry-Prior said the extra effort is worth it.

“There are multiple carrots,” she said. “For seniors, they can go to a college campus for part of the day and experience other things. For others, college is expensive, and they’re trying to cut that cost down. Others don’t want to be in college for four years and can get some of the work done now. They’re getting ahead and getting out quicker.”

Senior Raymond Brown Jr. jumped at the chance to take Clayton courses.

“I talked to people in college who said dual enrollment credits were more beneficial than taking Advanced Placement,” he said. “By doing this, I’ll be ahead when I get to college.”

Brown acknowledged that his African American studies, English and public speaking courses weren’t easy.

“It’s a lot stricter, and you have to do a lot more reading and studying,” he said. “I’m also keeping up with college students and even some older adults who have gone back to school.”

But he’s become an advocate for the program and has encouraged his younger brother to take college courses as soon as possible.

“If I’d started in my junior year, I’d almost have my associate’s,” said Brown. “It’s great for any student planning to go to a four-year college. And it’s free. Why not take advantage of it?”

Information about Creekside High is online at fultonschools.org/creeksidehs.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.