Covington Krystal fails another routine inspection

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

A Krystal in Covington failed another health inspection, its second in less than a year.

Krystal had food at unsafe temperatures above 41 degrees, a third consecutive violation. The prep cooler was at 54 degrees, and several kinds of cheese inside also had elevated temperatures.

In other violations, employees handled raw beef patties, then ready-to-eat food without washing their hands and changing gloves. The contaminated foods were discarded.

Onions, being cooled at room temperature inside a hand sink, were discarded. The dehydrated onions were not cooling at the proper rate to prevent contamination.

Sauce bottles in the prep cooler were unlabeled. Single service items were directly on the floor in an outside storage unit. And an accumulation of food debris was on the floors and walls throughout the facility.

Krystal, 3230 Highway 278 NE, Covington, scored 56/U and will be re-inspected. The restaurant had a failing score of 46/U in June.

Laura Berrios
Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline
4h ago

