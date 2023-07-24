Coolers too warm at Amealco Mexican Kitchen

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Two coolers at Amealco Mexican Kitchen in Doraville were not working correctly and caused a drop in the facility’s health score.

The restaurant’s score dropped from a 75/C on a routine inspection earlier this month to 50/U on the recent follow-up visit.

The prep and walk-in coolers were not maintaining temperatures of 41 degrees or below, and the food items inside were also at elevated temperatures. As a result, potatoes, beans, beef and sauces were discarded.

Among other violations, the cheese dip, rice and pork were not maintaining safe temperatures on a hot holding table and were reheated.

Employees handled pickled onions with their hands instead of using tongs to top food for service. These were discarded.

The hand sinks were misused. An employee used one to fill a pot with water and another held ice.

Employees were washing dishes without using sanitizer. Spray bottles of cleaner were not labeled. And two lighters were on top of a container of lard.

Amealco Mexican Kitchen, 7130 Buford Highway, will not be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia transportation official gets another $100,000 raise2h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

BREAKING: Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes
6m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120m Ponzi scheme
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
3h ago

Credit: JASON VORHEES / Macon Telegraph

Georgia medical marijuana grower forges ahead as state licenses stall
3h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
5h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top