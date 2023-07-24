Coolers too warm at Amealco Mexican Kitchen

Two coolers at Amealco Mexican Kitchen in Doraville were not working correctly and caused a drop in the facility’s health score.

The restaurant’s score dropped from a 75/C on a routine inspection earlier this month to 50/U on the recent follow-up visit.

The prep and walk-in coolers were not maintaining temperatures of 41 degrees or below, and the food items inside were also at elevated temperatures. As a result, potatoes, beans, beef and sauces were discarded.

Among other violations, the cheese dip, rice and pork were not maintaining safe temperatures on a hot holding table and were reheated.

Employees handled pickled onions with their hands instead of using tongs to top food for service. These were discarded.

The hand sinks were misused. An employee used one to fill a pot with water and another held ice.

Employees were washing dishes without using sanitizer. Spray bottles of cleaner were not labeled. And two lighters were on top of a container of lard.

Amealco Mexican Kitchen, 7130 Buford Highway, will not be re-inspected.