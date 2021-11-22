Containers of beef soup discarded at Korean restaurant

A Korean restaurant in Duluth had to throw away pots of cooked beef soup that was cooling improperly during a recent food inspection.
Violations dropped the health score of Chung Dam, 2550 Pleasant Hill Road, to a 75/C, from a previous score of 90/A.
During the Nov. 18 routine inspection, six large containers of cooked beef soup were cooling on the kitchen floor for an hour and a half. Employees covered the containers and moved them into the walk-in freezer. The soup still did not cool down in an acceptable time frame and was thrown away.
Also, inside a prep-line cooler, two containers of cooked black beans and two soybean pastes were not cooling fast enough. The inspector had the containers moved to the walk-in freezer, which had less activity.
Chung Dam had a repeat violation of storing toxic chemicals near food. Two butane spray cans were in the kitchen near the ice machine, and two lighters were over the prep line cooler.
The restaurant also had mold in its ice machine and did not have chlorine sanitizer in the bucket of water used for cleaning surfaces.
Chung Dam will have another inspection this month.
