Community Lens

John Vasta shared this is a picture of a beautiful pink Lady Slipper Orchard that he discovered on his property in Roopville. "These orchards are rare and take 10-plus years before they will bloom. It is illegal in many states (MA, NH etc.) to disturb this plant in any way. The last time I actually saw one was back in the early 1970's back in my home state of Massachusetts," he wrote.