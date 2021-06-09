ajc logo
X

Community Lens

Stanley Tapp shot this photo of a bear cub hanging out in Rabun County.
Stanley Tapp shot this photo of a bear cub hanging out in Rabun County.

Local | 8 minutes ago

Calling amateur photographers!

Have you taken a great picture that you’d like to share with the world? One with action, great lighting and/or interesting subjects? E-mail it to communitynews@ajc.com. Please no selfies, for-profit promotional pics, group shots or anything you wouldn’t want your grandma to see.

John Vasta shared this is a picture of a beautiful pink Lady Slipper Orchard that he discovered on his property in Roopville. "These orchards are rare and take 10-plus years before they will bloom. It is illegal in many states (MA, NH etc.) to disturb this plant in any way. The last time I actually saw one was back in the early 1970's back in my home state of Massachusetts," he wrote.
John Vasta shared this is a picture of a beautiful pink Lady Slipper Orchard that he discovered on his property in Roopville. "These orchards are rare and take 10-plus years before they will bloom. It is illegal in many states (MA, NH etc.) to disturb this plant in any way. The last time I actually saw one was back in the early 1970's back in my home state of Massachusetts," he wrote.

Barbara Mitchell sent in this photo taken in her yard in Villa Rica.
Barbara Mitchell sent in this photo taken in her yard in Villa Rica.

Marilyn Bartlett shared this photo of her daughter’s Labradoodle and her Chihuahua.
Marilyn Bartlett shared this photo of her daughter’s Labradoodle and her Chihuahua.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top