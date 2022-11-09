ajc logo
WWI exhibit is in Marietta through Nov. 12

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Through Nov. 12, the Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., will conclude hosting its series of traveling exhibits from Kennesaw State University’s Museum of History and Holocaust Education.

Regarding World War I, the last temporary exhibit in the series is “Voices from the Great War,” which was curated by KSU students.

Costs are $7 for adults, $5 for senior adults or students and free for children younger than age 5 and for those with a military ID.

Information: HistoryMuseum.kennesaw.edu/exhibitions/traveling/great-war.php or MariettaHistory.org

