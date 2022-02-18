Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Cobb road

Elizabeth Hightower was killed Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Lower Roswell Road.

Credit: AJC

caption arrowCaption
Elizabeth Hightower was killed Thursday evening after she was struck by a car on Lower Roswell Road.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

A Marietta woman is dead after she was struck by a car Thursday evening while walking on a Cobb County road, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Lower Roswell Road near Sunset Trail. Elizabeth Hightower, 55, was walking in the westbound lane when a blue Nissan Altima, driven by a 22-year-old woman, struck her, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. At the time of the crash, Hightower was not in a crosswalk, he added.

The impact threw Hightower into the eastbound lane and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Delk said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, he said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police did not say if charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 770-499-3987.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Austell Youth Innovation Center given $100K by feds
‘Endless creativity’: Lego convention draws enthusiasts from across the southeast
Kennesaw holds second public meeting on Feb. 24
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top