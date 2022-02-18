Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Cobb road

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Lower Roswell Road near Sunset Trail. Elizabeth Hightower, 55, was walking in the westbound lane when a blue Nissan Altima, driven by a 22-year-old woman, struck her, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. At the time of the crash, Hightower was not in a crosswalk, he added.

The impact threw Hightower into the eastbound lane and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Delk said.