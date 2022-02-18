Woman struck by car, killed while walking on Cobb road

A Marietta woman is dead after she was struck by a car Thursday evening while walking on a Cobb County road, police said.
The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Lower Roswell Road near Sunset Trail. Elizabeth Hightower, 55, was walking in the westbound lane when a blue Nissan Altima, driven by a 22-year-old woman, struck her, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. At the time of the crash, Hightower was not in a crosswalk, he added.
The impact threw Hightower into the eastbound lane and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Delk said.
The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment, he said.
The crash remains under investigation. Police did not say if charges are expected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 770-499-3987.
