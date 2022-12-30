ajc logo
X

Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after a house fire early Friday morning in Cobb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The fire broke out on Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna shortly after midnight, according to the news station. Neighbors told Channel 2 that a brother and sister lived in the home together.

“They were very kind, they just kind of kept to themselves because they were getting older,” neighbor Tom Murphy said.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 that the sister had been killed in the fire and the brother suffered injuries from smoke inhalation. Their names have not been released.

Little fire damage could be seen from the exterior of the home, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal incident. Smyrna fire officials have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
16h ago

Georgia Tech hires receivers coach, director of football operations
14h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Life University

Lights of Life in Marietta continues through Dec. 31
17h ago
See New Year’s events at The Strand
New Year’s Eve Bash is at The Battery Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82: ‘The king has passed’
16h ago
Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
14h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top