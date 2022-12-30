Woman dead, man injured in Smyrna house fire

A woman was killed and a man was taken to a hospital after a house fire early Friday morning in Cobb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The fire broke out on Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna shortly after midnight, according to the news station. Neighbors told Channel 2 that a brother and sister lived in the home together.
“They were very kind, they just kind of kept to themselves because they were getting older,” neighbor Tom Murphy said.
Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 that the sister had been killed in the fire and the brother suffered injuries from smoke inhalation. Their names have not been released.
Little fire damage could be seen from the exterior of the home, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal incident. Smyrna fire officials have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.
