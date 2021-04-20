Walton High’s mock trial team among tops in state

Teams are comprised of six to 12 competing students who present one side of the case each round, being assigned to either the plaintiff or defense.

Students on the Walton High School team are Jenny Krakowski, Elise Johnson, Grace Hardy, Piran Terlesky, Andrew Lee, Mika Dennerline, Sanya Kaushal, Gryffin Crowder-White, Collin Marbutt, Sarah Hardy and Omer Inan.

The 2021 mock trial season operated differently this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of a single Saturday of competition, teams used Zoom to compete virtually in rounds held throughout the week and weekend over seven weeks.

Also, instead of competing in the traditional way by regions, all teams competed in a statewide competition.

Preliminary rounds began the weekend of Jan. 30, followed by mid-level rounds in early March.

The top 32 teams from the mid-level round then moved on to compete in the state finals tournament near the end of March.

During the 10 rounds of competition, Jenny Krakowski won six Best Attorney awards, Elise Johnson won three Best Attorney awards, Gryffin Crowder-White won three Best Witness awards, Sarah Hardy won a Best Witness award and Omer Inan won a Best Witness award.

Only one attorney and one witness can win an award each round.

This tournament is hosted by the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar.

