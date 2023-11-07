Veterans ceremonies planned throughout Cobb

Veterans Day Breakfast: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Reveille restaurant, 2500 Dallas Highway, Marietta. Breakfast is on your own, but seniors receive a 20% discount. Register at 770-726-0981.

“Welcome Home” Party: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main St., Acworth. Free for veterans and spouses; $8 for general admission. Register at 770-975-7740, ext. 34208.

Veterans lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. Free. Register at 770-509-4900.

Veterans Memorial 5K Run/Walk, Wheelchair and Tot Trot: 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE. American Legion Post 29 and the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation organize this benefit. Register at tinyurl.com/3cf7rnm6. Visit tinyurl.com/43t7w2ne.

Marietta Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 from near the Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion, 921 Gresham Road to the Marietta Square and back along Lawrence Street. tinyurl.com/y4w9s7vh

Acworth Veterans Day Ceremony: 2-3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial, Patriots Point, Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St. acworth.org/event/veterans-day-ceremony

Find more details at tinyurl.com/bdcsbpzv.