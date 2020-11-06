Veteran Appreciation Celebration in Marietta on Nov. 7

A free “Veteran Appreciation Celebration: Honoring All Who Served” will begin at noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 outdoors at the Aviation History and Technology Center (AHTC), 555 Perrin Road, Marietta.
Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square will present selections from Stepp Stewart’s “Red White & Blue Revue: A Musical Salute to America’s USO Show.”
Children’s activities and food/drink will be available.
A veterans celebration movie will be presented at dusk.
Historic military aircraft and vehicles will be on display.
Among the sponsors are the Veterinary Clinic, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, the Marietta Arts District and the Cobb EMC Community Foundation.
Masks are required.
The AHTC formerly was connected to the Marietta Museum of History as “The Aviation Wing.”
To donate a prize for the veterans drawing, contact info@ahtc360.org.
Information: ahtc360.org/events