Traveling works of fine art and photography takes winter break

Q: I was recently in downtown Powder Springs and saw artwork surrounding the new amphitheater. Can you tell me about this?
A: The display you are referring to is the 2020 M2R Fence Gallery at the Powder Springs Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater.
The gallery showcases artist’s works printed on 30- by 40-inch panels. The exhibit of color, and black and white images presents 130 works of art broken into three categories: fine arts, photography and student artists. A special “6 Feet from Friends” series is among the display.
“We’ve been so pleased with the positive reaction from everyone who has seen the exhibit. Especially this year, it has provided a much-needed dose of joy for those who come across the show while on a walk or visiting the various parks where it has been on display. People don’t want to see it go when it comes down,” Marietta Arts Council Secretary and the Chair for the 2020 M2R Virtual TrailFest Stokes O’Shields wrote in an email to the AJC.
The gallery in Powder Springs ends Monday. The exhibit will shut down for the winter because the panels can become brittle, but will pick back up on January 9 in Kennesaw, according to their schedule.
The M2R Fence Gallery debuted in May 2018 with M2R TrailFest as the Marietta Arts Council unveiled a number of local public art projects to downtown Marietta.
“As we were preparing for the show in 2019, one of our council members had the idea for the exhibition to live on past its 60-day show in Marietta,” she said. “She suggested that we reach out to the other cities in Cobb County to see who may want to participate. We talked with Cobb Arts Vibe to see if they could make the proper introductions and bring everyone to the table, and I’m so pleased that all of the cities in Cobb were so happy to host.”
Marietta, Acworth, Austell and Powder Springs have hosted the exhibition. Kennesaw, Town Center CID and Smyrna will be hosting with runs until April 2021.
The Arts Council received about 200 images. The selection committee is made up of at least one organizer from each participating city, according to the secretary.
“I believe that the artists we are showing live in and around Atlanta, we are open to, and hope that artists from around the world end up being a part of our future shows,” O’Shields added.
For more information, visit https://www.m2rfence.com
