Traveling works of fine art and photography takes winter break

The M2R Fence Gallery debuted in May 2018 with M2R TrailFest as the Marietta Arts Council unveiled a number of local public art projects to downtown Marietta.

“As we were preparing for the show in 2019, one of our council members had the idea for the exhibition to live on past its 60-day show in Marietta,” she said. “She suggested that we reach out to the other cities in Cobb County to see who may want to participate. We talked with Cobb Arts Vibe to see if they could make the proper introductions and bring everyone to the table, and I’m so pleased that all of the cities in Cobb were so happy to host.”

Marietta, Acworth, Austell and Powder Springs have hosted the exhibition. Kennesaw, Town Center CID and Smyrna will be hosting with runs until April 2021.

The Arts Council received about 200 images. The selection committee is made up of at least one organizer from each participating city, according to the secretary.

“I believe that the artists we are showing live in and around Atlanta, we are open to, and hope that artists from around the world end up being a part of our future shows,” O’Shields added.

For more information, visit https://www.m2rfence.com

