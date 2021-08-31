TireHub moves distribution center to Kennesaw

TireHub is a joint venture of Goodyear and Bridgestone that launched in 2018, offering passenger and light truck tires. The Atlanta-based company already has a logistics center along Buford Highway in Norcross, one of its 71 logistics centers nationwide.

“Kennesaw is a lot more accessible to the customers that we have in Cobb County, and our customers on the stretch of I-75 from the center of Atlanta to Cartersville,” said Andrew Pickens, one of TireHub’s logistics center leaders. “We’ll be able to service our market better.”

TireHub was the third company in August to reveal plans for setting up shop in Cobb County.

On Aug. 12, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Vanderlande Industries, a global logistics company that manufactures automation equipment, was expanding its North American headquarters and adding 500 new jobs by moving to the Edison Chastain office complex in Marietta.

Four days later, Scannell Properties, an Indiana developer, presented plans to Cobb County for a 24-hour distribution center along Big Shanty Road that local civic leaders say will be an Amazon delivery hub.