BreakingNews
AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
ajc logo
X

Tickets on sale for Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7

U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the Army, will be the keynote speaker for the 70th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. (U.S. Army photo by William Pratt)

Credit: 151207-A-UG256-001

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Army Gen. James C. McConville, 40th Chief of Staff of the Army, will be the keynote speaker for the 70th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre. (U.S. Army photo by William Pratt)

Credit: 151207-A-UG256-001

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tickets are on sale for the 70th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

A Georgia Tech graduate, Gen. James C. McConville, the 40th chief of staff of the U.S. Army, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon of the Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC).

He has held that position since 2019 after most recently serving as the 36th vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army.

A senior Army aviator, McConville has received two Distinguished Service Medals, three Legions of Merit, three Bronze Stars, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals and many other awards and citations.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, he holds a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech and he was a National Security Fellow at Harvard University.

McConville and his wife have three children, who are serving in the military.

Tickets are $60 per individual or for a military seat donation at bit.ly/3PlrfBQ.

For more information, visit facebook.com/USArmyChiefOfStaff.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races4h ago
Several Republican officials in Georgia say there are ongoing discussions about former President Donald Trump possibly holding a rally in the state next month. He is pictured speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)

The Jolt: Trump eyeing Georgia rally after Warnock-Walker debate
2h ago
Missing 13-year-old found dead in Lithonia

NEW DETAILS: Boy found dead in woods near DeKalb townhomes, cops say
1h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and Trump supporters examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
1h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and Trump supporters examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
1h ago
Stacey Abrams and other top Democrats are including Forsyth County in campaign stops. She is pictured speaking at a news conference in Atlanta on Sep. 2, 2022. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Jolt: Forsyth GOP cancels protest aimed at Stacey Abrams
The Latest
With many free activities, Senior Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 during the 90th annual North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: Cobb County

Senior Day at North Georgia State Fair is Sept. 23
Mableton group hosts first Economic Development Summit
Cobb club hosts golf fundraisers in September
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
21h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top