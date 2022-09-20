Tickets on sale for Military Appreciation Luncheon on Nov. 7

Tickets are on sale for the 70th annual ARMAC Military Appreciation Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Two Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
A Georgia Tech graduate, Gen. James C. McConville, the 40th chief of staff of the U.S. Army, will be the keynote speaker at the luncheon of the Atlanta Regional Military Affairs Council (ARMAC).
He has held that position since 2019 after most recently serving as the 36th vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army.
A senior Army aviator, McConville has received two Distinguished Service Medals, three Legions of Merit, three Bronze Stars, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals and many other awards and citations.
A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, he holds a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech and he was a National Security Fellow at Harvard University.
McConville and his wife have three children, who are serving in the military.
Tickets are $60 per individual or for a military seat donation at bit.ly/3PlrfBQ.
For more information, visit facebook.com/USArmyChiefOfStaff.
