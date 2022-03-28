Taste of Mableton set for April 2

The Taste of Mableton Community Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.
Among the attractions will be a kick-off parade at 9 a.m.; food, service and product vendors; an education hall of fame; a kids zone; music and local talent performances; rap with your representatives and a spotlight on Cobb.
Entry is free, and bring your own chair.
The parade will start from Mableton Walk and north up Floyd Road to the Mable House Complex.
Leading the parade will be Grand Marshal Jeff Padgett and Honorary Grand Marshal Roy Barnes, former governor of Georgia.
For information, visit TasteOfMableton.com.
