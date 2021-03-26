Sprayberry Crossing will be topic of March 31 meeting

With no more continuances, the Sprayberry Crossing case will be the subject of an online community meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 31.
Also known as ROD-1, the Sprayberry Crossing case is scheduled to be heard on April 6 by the Cobb Planning Commission.
This presentation by Cobb staff on March 31 will answer questions and address analysis and recommendations.
Since this meeting will not involve public interaction, questions may be submitted before March 31 by emailing Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell at joann.birrell@CobbCounty.org and writing “ROD-1 virtual meeting 3.31.21” in the subject line when submitting questions.
Birrell and her assistant Kimberly Jorgensen will create a list and send out all questions and comments to the appropriate staff for response so that the questions can be addressed at the March 31 meeting.
Register for the meeting at bit.ly/31hCTa7.
View the most recent zoning analysis of 87 pages at bit.ly/3clvQDS.