South Cobb Regional Library closing Aug. 2 for renovations

The exterior work will include restoration of the site’s retention pond, landscape improvements and retrofitting the parking lot lights to LED fixtures.

Overall, the project is designed to enhance the functionality and appearance of the public facility as a safe and engaging community space, according to a statement by Cobb County Public Library System Communications Specialist Tom Brooks.

Library patrons, who have placed holds for pick up at South Cobb, will be able to retrieve reserved materials at the Sweetwater Valley Library in the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100, Austell.

Other nearby libraries include Powder Springs, Lewis A. Ray and Vinings.

South Cobb staff members will be reassigned temporarily to libraries throughout the system.

For updates on the South Cobb project and information on Cobb library programs and services, visit CobbCounty.org/library.