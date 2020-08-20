Smyrna tables housing rezonings to September

The Smyrna City Council voted 7-0 on Aug. 17 to table rezoning matters related to housing proposals until September.
These matters were tabled at the request of the applicants.
They include:
Until Sept. 8: the development of 10 single-family attached townhomes at a density of 9.3 units per acre on 1.08 acres at 3302 Atlanta Road by the applicant, Edgeline, LLC. The matter first came before the city’s Planning Commission on June 29 and was recommended for approval on Aug. 10 by a 6-1 vote, with Jim Davis absent.
Until Sept. 21: the development of a 170-unit independent senior living facility and 114 townhomes at a density of 11.85 units per acre on nearly 24 acres at 2320 Campbell Road by the applicant, InLine Communities, LLC. The matter first came before the city's Planning Commission on Dec. 9 and was recommended for denial by a 6-0 vote on July 13 by the Planning Commission, with Jim Davis absent. Presently, the property is vacant and in Cobb County.
Until Sept. 21: the development of 105 multi-family units and 15,100 square feet of retail at a density of 35.8 units per acre on almost 3 acres at 2930 to 2968 Jonquil Drive, 1650 Spring Road and 1639 Corn Road by the applicant, The Woodbery Group, LLC. The matter came before the city’s Planning Commission on June 29 when it was recommended for denial by a 4-1-2 vote - with Victor Jones opposed, Keith Bentley and Jim Davis absent.