Smyrna tables housing rezonings to September

Until Sept. 8: the development of 10 single-family attached townhomes at a density of 9.3 units per acre on 1.08 acres at 3302 Atlanta Road by the applicant, Edgeline, LLC. The matter first came before the city’s Planning Commission on June 29 and was recommended for approval on Aug. 10 by a 6-1 vote, with Jim Davis absent.

Until Sept. 21: the development of a 170-unit independent senior living facility and 114 townhomes at a density of 11.85 units per acre on nearly 24 acres at 2320 Campbell Road by the applicant, InLine Communities, LLC. The matter first came before the city's Planning Commission on Dec. 9 and was recommended for denial by a 6-0 vote on July 13 by the Planning Commission, with Jim Davis absent. Presently, the property is vacant and in Cobb County.