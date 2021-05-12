Smyrna reopens most events this year

This year most events are returning to Smyrna.
Those events not returning - until next year - are the Spring Jonquil Festival, Jonquil City Jog, the Garden Tour and activities associated with Hispanic Heritage Month and the Riverview Landing event series.
Undetermined is the date for the Arthur Bacon Golf Tournament.
Scheduled this year - as a result of the Smyrna City Council vote on May 3 - are:
- Food Truck Tuesdays: through Oct. 12 (no gathering on July 6 or Sept. 7). Taylor-Brawner Park, 3180 Atlanta Road, Smyrna
- Smyrna Handmade Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, beginning Sunday through Oct. 17 (not on days of Fourth of July or the Fall/Spring Jonquil Festival). Market Village, Downtown Smyrna
- Memorial Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 31. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna next to Smyrna City Hall. This event is organized and managed by veterans groups in cooperation with Smyrna Parks & Recreation.
- Summer Concerts: 7-10 p.m. June 12 and July 17. Village Green, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna
- Birthday Celebration: new date of 5-10 p.m. Oct. 9 (not Aug. 7). Downtown Smyrna
- Taste of Smyrna: Sept. 18. Downtown Smyrna
- Woof Stock with Star 94: Sept. 25. Downtown Smyrna
- Fall Jonquil Festival: Oct. 23-24. Downtown Smyrna
- Casper’s Friendly Carnival: Oct. 29
- Veterans Day: Nov. 11. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna next to Smyrna City Hall
- Coming Home for the Holidays, Santa Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting: Nov. 30
Information: smyrnaga.gov