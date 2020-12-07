Smyrna meeting on Dec. 10 about concept plans

Final presentations of concept plans for Cobb Park and Rose Garden Park will be offered on Dec. 10 by Smyrna city officials.
Among the changes at Cobb Park would be a new pavilion and a new American Disabilities Act (ADA) playground.
Possible changes to Rose Garden Park also would be a new pavilion and a new playground along with a new restroom building.
Online or in-person: public meeting - Smyrna Parks and Recreation meeting. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10. Small Gym, Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.
For online access, use GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/452353669 with your computer.
Also by phone, call 1-872-240-3212 with access code 452353669.
Concept plans: Smyrnaga.gov/your-government/departments/parks-recreation/parks
Information: Smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19419/953