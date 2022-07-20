Smyrna mayor gives address on July 27

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will deliver his second State of the City address from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.
Norton will share updates on citywide developments, a 2021 year-in-review and plans for the future of Smyrna, according to a city statement, including the new brewery and downtown redesign.
Elected in 2019 as mayor, Norton served four years as the Ward 1 representative on the Smyrna City Council, on several local boards and committees in Smyrna and three terms as president of his neighborhood homeowners association.
Norton has volunteered in the past at Argyle Elementary School, where he sponsored a second grade class; and he sponsors various school groups and teams across the city annually.
The event will be streamed live through the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGA.
This free event is sponsored by the city of Smyrna and the Cobb Chamber.
Register by July 22 at bit.ly/3nQdi3w to attend in person.
Walk-up registration and admission will not be permitted.
