ajc logo
X

Smyrna mayor gives address on July 27

July 22 is the registration deadline to attend Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton's State of the City address on July 27. (Courtesy of city of Smyrna)

Combined ShapeCaption
July 22 is the registration deadline to attend Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton's State of the City address on July 27. (Courtesy of city of Smyrna)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton will deliver his second State of the City address from 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 27 at the Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna.

Norton will share updates on citywide developments, a 2021 year-in-review and plans for the future of Smyrna, according to a city statement, including the new brewery and downtown redesign.

Elected in 2019 as mayor, Norton served four years as the Ward 1 representative on the Smyrna City Council, on several local boards and committees in Smyrna and three terms as president of his neighborhood homeowners association.

Norton has volunteered in the past at Argyle Elementary School, where he sponsored a second grade class; and he sponsors various school groups and teams across the city annually.

The event will be streamed live through the city’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofSmyrnaGA.

This free event is sponsored by the city of Smyrna and the Cobb Chamber.

Register by July 22 at bit.ly/3nQdi3w to attend in person.

Walk-up registration and admission will not be permitted.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The offensive line23h ago
Sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
17h ago
Ossoff-led panel launches probe into Atlanta penitentiary
Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent...
17h ago
Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent...
17h ago
The Jolt: Is this the Herschel Walker campaign reset?
1h ago
The Latest
Video auditions open for Marietta play
15h ago
Farmers Market at The Battery Atlanta
South Cobb career fair, housing forum set for July
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top