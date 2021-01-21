Smyrna increases water, storm water rates

Smyrna residents will pay more this year for their water and storm water rates, according to a Jan. 20 city statement.
The reason is that, every January, wholesale water rates increase that are charged to the city.
This year’s rates are set to increase by 2.5% to offset the city’s ongoing and planned infrastructure and repair costs.
Beginning with this month’s service, a 2.5% increase on each Smyrna water tier will apply.
If your usage is around 7,000 gallons, the increase will amount to an estimated addition of $0.89 per month.
The new water rates are effective Jan. 1 and will be reflected on the February 2021 statement.
Storm water rates will increase by $0.07 from $3.45 to $3.52.
Sewer and base rates are not scheduled to change with this notice.
Information: Smyrna Utility Department at 678-631-5338, smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19755/953