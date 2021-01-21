X

Smyrna increases water, storm water rates

Again this year, Smyrna residents will pay more for their storm water and water rates. AJC file photo
Again this year, Smyrna residents will pay more for their storm water and water rates. AJC file photo

Cobb County | 58 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Smyrna residents will pay more this year for their water and storm water rates, according to a Jan. 20 city statement.

The reason is that, every January, wholesale water rates increase that are charged to the city.

This year’s rates are set to increase by 2.5% to offset the city’s ongoing and planned infrastructure and repair costs.

Beginning with this month’s service, a 2.5% increase on each Smyrna water tier will apply.

If your usage is around 7,000 gallons, the increase will amount to an estimated addition of $0.89 per month.

The new water rates are effective Jan. 1 and will be reflected on the February 2021 statement.

Storm water rates will increase by $0.07 from $3.45 to $3.52.

Sewer and base rates are not scheduled to change with this notice.

Information: Smyrna Utility Department at 678-631-5338, smyrnaga.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/19755/953

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.